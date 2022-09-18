Watch: Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's New Dance Reel Sets Internet On Fire

IND VS AUS T20I: Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya amazed their followers with their dance moves. The duo danced for the popular song "Shakaboom," which set the internet on fire.

Hardik Pandya shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote "You know how we do @Virat.Kohli. Former skipper Virat Kohli replied Shakaboom.

Here is the video:

Coming to the professional front, the Indian team is set to play three T20I matches against Australia beginning on September 20. The Indian team is currently in Mohali for the first T20I match. The second and third T20I will be played on September 23 and 25 in Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Mohammad Shami was ruled out of the series as he tested positive for Covid. BCCI announced Umesh Yadav as his replacement. Whether Mohammad Shami will be in South Africa or not will be decided after he tested negative for Covid