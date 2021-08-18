Watch: Fan's Flying Catch During The Hundred Match

Birmingham Phoenix skipper Liam Livingstone stayed undefeated with 92 runs off 40 balls to help his team defeat the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Tuesday.

One of his ten sixes landed in the stands, and the ball was brilliantly grabbed by a fan even as he tumbled over a seat but steadied himself by climbing over the row of seats in front of him. He received loud cheers from the fellow audience.

Great night of entertainment again in #TheHundred



Only thing better than all of Liam Livingstone’s sixes have been the crowd catches at Headingley. Catch of the night here 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/6oTte47nxp — Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) August 17, 2021

The partnership for the second wicket between Finn Allen and Livingstone helped their team to win the target easily.

With 12 points from six matches, Pheonix has risen to the top of the points table. The Superchargers, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with seven points after eight games.

