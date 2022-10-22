Watch David Warner's Most Unlucky Ball Ever

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand began in Sydney, with Kane Williamson's team leading after scoring 200 runs. Defending the target, the Kiwis were ahead from the start, and they got a huge lift when Tim Southee got rid of David Warner.

Warner only managed to score five runs and got out in an unfortunate manner. Southee got his maiden wicket with his first ball.

It was a long delivery that went straight down the middle stump. Warner struck his bat hard, but the ball bounced off his pad and onto his bat before rattling the stumps.

The Australian opener was obviously angry since it was such an unusual manner to exit, but there was nothing he could do about it. Meanwhile, fans call David Warner is unlucky

Here are the reactions:

#davidwarner is more unlucky than me 😯😯 — Prakash Jyoti (@Thegreat_PJ30) October 22, 2022

