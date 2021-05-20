Watch: David Warner Reface Himself As Dhanush In Rowdy Baby Song

Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is well-known among fans on and off the field. He recently came back into headlines after a video he posted, went viral. The cricketer often recreates scenes from popular films. He has played Hulk, Ron Weasely, Mr. Bean, Home Alone's little guy, and more recently, Sultan, Bahubali, Akbar, and the popular 'Ungali Scene' from Golmaal 3.

When Warner posted videos on Instagram with a "Dhanush fame groove refaced," netizens renamed him "David Dhanush, Rowdy Baby Warner, Thalaiva," and went on to say "Boss is Back." Warner's fan base in India is unquestionably enormous. The videos went viral in less than six hours

Previously, David Warner posted a video recreating Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma dance. That video as well went viral in no time.