Watch: Chris Gayle's Bat Breaks Into Two In Odean Smith Bowling

Universal Boss Chris Gayle's bat had broken into two and he was left only with the handle in his hand and the video of it has gone viral. This incident happened in the CPL 2021 semi-final match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

In the fourth over of the innings, Gayle was facing Odean Smith. When the pacer bowled towards the leg stump, Gayle tried to play it off-side but the ball hit hard and the bat broke into two.

Chasing down the 179 targets given by Guyana, the Kitts & Nevis Patriots defeated them by three wickets. Opener Lewis played a magnificent inning and scored 77 runs (Not Out) in 39 balls, which included three fours and eight sixers.

In the finals, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots will face the St. Lucia Kings on September 15.

Also Read: How Much is Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Social Media Accounts Worth?