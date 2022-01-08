Watch: Chris Gayle Dances With Jamaica DJ Beenie Man

Chris Gayle, a West Indian icon, is known for his flamboyant nature. He loves his life and enjoys it fully.

The 'Universe Boss,' increased the temperature with his dancing moves with popular Jamaican DJ Beenie Man.

Chris Gayle is known for his unique dance movements. From Gangnam style to Kathak, the batting legend has dabbled in every dancing style over the years.

Gayle posted the video to his official Instagram account, where he asked fans to score his dance.

"Real way, no other way! Vibes with @kingbeenieman. Who win the dance-off?," Gayle captioned the video.

On the professional front, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has omitted the 42-year-old Chris Gayle from the forthcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland and England. With matches in Jamaica planned, the stage was set for a great send-off for the renowned batsman.