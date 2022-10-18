Watch: Child Falls From The Stands During West Indies-Scotland T20 World Cup Match, Video Viral

A strange incident occurred on Monday during the T20 World Cup game between West Indies and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. A young child abruptly fell from the stands. The incident's video is currently trending on social media. The boy could be seen falling from the stands in the video before losing his balance, putting both of his feet in the air, and falling front with his head bowed.

During the first innings of the game, the incident happened shortly after the 14th over. At that point, Scotland's score was 107 to 3. Nicholas Pooran, the Windies wicketkeeper, was first the focus of the broadcaster, but it didn't take long for it to shift to the youngster.

Here is the video:

In the Group B match in Hobart, Scotland defeated West Indies by a score of 42 runs. Scotland reached 160 for 5 in 20 overs because of George Munsey's unbeaten 66 from 53 deliveries and Calum MacLeod's efficient 23 runs from 14 deliveries. Odean Smith took one wicket, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder each picked up two.

Scotland dismissed West Indies for 118 runs in 18.3 overs to defend the total. Brad Wheal and Michael Leask each grabbed two wickets, while Mark Watt picked up three. Each of Safyaan Sharif and Josh Davey claimed a wicket.