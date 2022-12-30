Watch: CCTV Footage of Rishab Pant Accident in Roorkee

Rishabh Pant Accident: Cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a major car accident at Roorkee's Narsan border in Uttarakhand. The cricketer was shifted to Saksham Hospital Multispeciality and Trauma Center. Rishabh Pant was then transferred to Dehradun's Max Hospital after undergoing preliminary care there.

Images of the burnt car and destroyed guardrails at the accident site in Hammadpur Jhal, Roorkee's Narsan border region, have gone viral on social media. The cricketer has head and leg injuries, as well as bruises all over his body.

Rishabh Pant was on his way from Delhi to Dehradun to spend New Year's Day with his family. According to sources, the batsman has a lengthy road to rehabilitation and may miss a year of play.

CCTV footage shows the exact moment Pant's car collided with the railings of a divider. The clip shows the road as it was at the time of the collision.

Here is the video:

CCTV footage of Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant Car Accident pic.twitter.com/GcbFyAv1Gm — సందీప్ ఎరుకల Sandeep Erukala (@Esandeep97) December 30, 2022

