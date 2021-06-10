Watch: Cameraman's Lightning Quickness On Racecourse Stuns Sprinters

Prepare yourselves because you are about to see one of the most unexpected videos you have ever seen. On social media, a video from a college sports event in China has gone wildly viral. If you're familiar with sporting and racing events and enjoy watching them on TV, you'll understand how much effort it takes for a camera person to capture them. To do so, you must keep up with the athletes, which is a difficult task.

When a college student from Datong University in northern China's Shanxi region outran the sprinters on the racecourse, everyone was taken aback. He did it while carrying a 4 kg camera bag.

The student was in charge of filming a 100m race that took place at his school, and he was on the track, filming it. More than the races, though, it was the cameraman's lightning quickness that caught everyone off guard.

Netizens reacted to the video in the most positive way possible. Some users thought the videographer earned the award, while others couldn't stop talking about how fast he went on the tracks.