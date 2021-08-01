Watch: Australian Canoeist Uses Condom To Fix Kayak At Tokyo Olympics

An unusual incident happened at Tokyo Olympics 2020 where Australian canoeist Jessica Fox used a condom to fix her boat. She needed something stretchy and waterproof, so what better than a condom, right? The athlete posted the video of her fixing the boat, on Instagram.

You can see in the video that the canoeist used a sticky carbon mixture to ensure that the condom stays in place and then used the condom. “Very stretchy. Much strong,” read the caption on Instagram. Jessica Fox is a bronze medalist in women’s kayak slalom and gold in the canoe slalom.

Watch the video here: