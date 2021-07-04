Watch: Anushka Sharma Takes on Kohli's Takatak Bat Balance Challenge

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket captain, and Anushka Sharma, the actress, took part in the #BatChallenge and shared a video on Instagram. She and her husband can be seen balancing a bat in the video. On the other hand, Anushka praised herself by saying, "Ekdom takatak!" On social media, the video has already received over 1.1 million likes.

"I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli! You can show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge on the @mxtakatak app now (sic)," she wrote on Instagram. "

The celebrity couple are known for posting viral videos on social media. Anushka had previously shared a video of herself attempting to lift Virat. Fans were rolling on the floor and laughing at his reaction, "Oh Teri!"

Anushka and Virat, who welcomed their baby girl, Vamika, this year, spent time together in England, where Virat was competing in the World Test Championship.

