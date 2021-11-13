Wasim Jaffer's Hilarious Take on Australia Entering T20 World Cup Final Sparks Meme Fest

After the IPL 2020, the former Indian opener, Wasim Jaffer, is showing his funny side on social media. After Australia defeated tournament favourites Pakistan in the second semi-final to secure a spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 final, Jaffer rocked the internet yet again with a humorous joke about Australian cricket.

Jaffer was quick to respond and tweeted a funny tweet after Matthew Wade (41 not out) and Marcus Stoinis (unbeaten 40) led Australia through the finish line after the Men in Yellow were struggling at 96-5 in chase of Pakistan's 176. Here's what he had to say:

Australia has always been a powerful team in international cricket. They have already reached their seventh World Cup final (including both ODIs and T20Is). As a symbol of their domination, Jaffer posted a tweet that read, "Tradition. Prestige. Discipline."

Australia will now face the New Zealand cricket team in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday (November 14).