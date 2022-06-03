Wasim Jaffer Sensational Comments on IND Vs Eng Test Match Result

The first Test between England and New Zealand started on a heavy note. On the first day, a total of 17 wickets fell, and England trailed by 14 runs.

The pacers of the two sides ended on a bowling-friendly pitch. As a result, at the end of the first day, New Zealand had been bowled out for 132. England concluded the first day with a total of 116 for seven. New Zealand seamers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets each. James Anderson and Matty Potts each picked four wickets and Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes each bragged one wicket.

Wasim Jaffer, a former Team India player, trolled the Lord's pitch in his own unique manner. The Test at Lord's saw 17 wickets fall in one day. The expertise of the bowlers was evident. A similar circumstance occurred during the Ahmedabad Test (2021) between England and Team India. Then some individuals got the pitch incorrect. His video went viral on social media.

