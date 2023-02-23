War of Words Between Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra Over KL Rahul

In a rare occurrence of an unpleasant Twitter dispute, two former Team India cricketers turned to the microblogging site to voice their feelings on out-of-form opener KL Rahul. Rahul played four Tests last year, scoring 137 runs at an average of 17.12 and scoring one fifty.

Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at struggling India opener KL Rahul for his inconsistency in the longest format of the game, pointing out the batter's modest overseas record and comparing it to the home/overseas statistics of players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, and Ajinkya Rahane, three of whom have played for India as openers in Test cricket. On the other hand, Aakash Chopra attempted to defend Rahul's characteristics, but it hasn't prevented Prasad from speaking out on social media.

In a series of tweets Venkatesh Prasad wrote "There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others ..."

"And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had obe of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped …But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side," he tweeted

There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative.



It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 https://t.co/GhlfWI0kHA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

