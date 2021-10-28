Waqar Younis Namaz Comment Disappointing, Says Harsha Bhogle

Former Pakistan speed bowler Waqar Younis has apologised for making a controversial comment about Mohammed Rizwan's prayer following Pakistan's huge win over India.

Younis, who caused a controversy when he remarked that seeing Mohammed Rizwan's namaz in front of Hindus was extremely meaningful to a television channel, said he was swept away by his emotions in the presence of Shoaib Akhtar. However, the statement did not go over well with the Indian community, and many chastised him for making such remarks.

In a series of tweets, commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed shock at such comments and tweeted that "For a person of Waqar Younis’ stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up the sport and to hear this is terrible "

"You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion, "wrote another tweet.

Waqar, on the other hand, apologized to the cricket community for his remarks. He admitted to being carried away by his emotions the day following his words.