VVS Laxman Standby Coach After Rahul Dravid Tests Covid Positive

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Now there are reports that former cricketer VVS Laxman has been put on standby to take over.

The Indian team went to Dubai on August 23, but Dravid did not accompany them. According to InsideSport, Dravid will be examined again on Thursday before a final decision is made and the BCCI has requested VVS Laxman to stay on alert for the next 48 hours.

"Dravid's symptoms are mild. So we'll wait and see if we need to send VVS Laxman as his substitute or not. Laxman is already in Harare, and they are scheduled to fly to Dubai today. We can ask Laxman to stay in Dubai for a few days till Dravid's situation is clear. "We have asked Dravid to take another test," a BCCI official told Indian Express.

This will not be Laxman's first time filling in for Dravid. The former Indian hitter led the Indian squad during the T20I tour of Ireland and the ODI series in Zimbabwe, which India won 3-0.

India squad for Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer