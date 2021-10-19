VVS Laxman Says No to BCCI's National Cricket Academy Offer?

Indian batsman VVS Laxman has turned down the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) offer to lead the National Cricket Academy (NCA) based on reports.

With former captain and current NCA chief Rahul Dravid set to lead the Indian team as a head coach after the T20 World Cup, the BCCI is looking for a new director of the academy.

According to the report, the board is looking for someone who has made a significant contribution to Indian cricket.

Laxman is still one of the Indian cricketers with the most decorated figures. The former stylish batter represented the country in over 100 Tests and scored more than 8000 runs with 17 centuries.

Apart from his achievements as an international batter, the Hyderabad cricketer is currently a mentor for the IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad and a batting consultant for the Bengal Ranji team.

With Laxman declining the offer, the BCCI will resume its search for Dravid's replacement at the academy.