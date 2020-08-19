Fans and other celebs became emotional after knowing about the former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket. Ever since Dhoni made the announcement, the entire media is filled with stories about MS Dhoni and his life. Here is one more interesting news. Former India test specialist VVS Laxman said that Dhoni took charge of the wheel and drove the team bus to the hotel.

Laxman revealed on a show that “MS Dhoni was the captain of the Indian team because Anil Kumble announced his retirement two matches before in Delhi in 2008. And MS Dhoni asked the team bus driver to just go and sit behind, and he drove the team bus from the ground to the hotel in Nagpur, and we were all awestruck. The captain of the Indian team, driving the team bus!”

VVS Laxman in his autobiography ‘281 and Beyond' wrote, "One of my abiding memories is of MS Dhoni driving the team bus to the hotel in Nagpur, during my 100th Test. I couldn’t believe my eyes, the captain of the team driving us back from the ground! It was his first Test in charge after Anil’s Kumble retirement, and he didn’t seem to have a care in the world. But he was like that, playful and grounded. MS never lost the joy, the playfulness. I have never met anyone quite like him.”

Laxman wrote, "MS Dhoni’s calmness and equanimity are legendary. He had seen nothing but success until the tour of England in 2011. We had lost 4–0 in England and had already lost the first three Tests in Australia by the end of that year, and we're heading for another whitewash. I was a mess, as were most of the guys, but MS was unbelievably composed. Not once did he lash out, and at no stage did he give the impression that he was frustrated or helpless."