VVS Laxman New Boss of National Cricket Academy, Reports

A senior BCCI official confirmed on Sunday that former India batter VVS Laxman will be the next head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Laxman will succeed his former batting partner Rahul Dravid, who was recently appointed as the Indian team's chief coach following the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure.

"VVS Laxman will be the new NCA chairman," a senior BCCI official said.

To avoid a conflict of interest clause violation, Laxman has already resigned as a mentor for the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad and will not be a part of any commentary panel or write columns for newspapers.

It is expected that Laxman's appointment will take effect before the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 4 in Kolkata.

At first, Laxman declined the BCCI's offer because he was hesitant to relocate his base from Hyderabad, as the NCA position requires him to stay in Bengaluru for at least 200 days.

Laxman's job will also include overseeing the preparations of the Indian U-19 and "A" teams, which are pathways to the senior level.