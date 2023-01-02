VVS Laxman Likely To Be Picked Up For Top Job By BCCI: Report

New Delhi: Former Hyderabadi stylish batsman VVS Laxman will likely replace Rahul Dravid as the next head coach of the Indian men’s team after the end of the latter's contract with the cricket body.

It is reliably learnt that in case Dravid chooses to not to seek an extension as men’s team head coach then Laxman could be considered for the top job, IANS said citing News18 Cricketnext report. The report also emphasised that there will not be split coaching.

48-year-old Laxman, who is currently the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), served as head coach for the team during Dravid’s absence. He accompanied Team India during bilateral series against Ireland in June 2022 and first T20I against England and short tour of Zimbabwe.

Also Read: Deadliest New Year Beginning for Russia as Ukraine Bombards Donetsk Region

