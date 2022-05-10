Vizag To Host kayaking competition 2022

Visakhapatnam will host a national sea kayaking competition from June 24 to 26. The three-day event is expected to be held in Rushikonda. Over 20 states across India will participate in this event.

The New Delhi-based team has decided to hold the Senior National Men's and Women's Championships in Visakhapatnam. The event is organised by the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Andhra Pradesh. It makes Visakhapatnam one of the top water sports destinations in the country.

A two-person team from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) in New Delhi visited Visakhapatnam this week to assess the area's watersports facilities. "Visakhapatnam has a lot of potentials to host such events. We identified three areas that may be suitable for activities such as kayaking. While Rushikonda Beach, Lawson's Bay Beach, Mudasarlova reservoir, and Thatipudi reservoir are all suitable for hosting watersports events, the national sea kayaking competition may be held in a single location at Rushikonda, "says R Pradeep Naidu, Planning and Development Director, Monetary Advisor of IKCA."