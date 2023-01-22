Vizag Chess Prodigy Meenakshi To Receive Bal Puraskar Award 2023

Alana Meenakshi, a chess prodigy and a native of Visakhapatnam, has been chosen for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2023. The award will be presented to the young talent by the President of India on January 23, 2023.

Alana, an 11-year-old who represented India at the Online Asian Nations Cup Under-14 Girls Team Chess Championship 2022 in March, won the cup. She was honoured for being the youngest participant and for playing a critical role in the championship's victory.

According to FIDE rankings, Alana Meenakshi is now the world number one in under-12 female chess, and she is the only Indian girl who has consistently been in the top three global FIDE rankings in her individual categories for more than a year. She won gold in the U-10 girls category in the All India Chess Federation National Online Championship 2021, and her list of accomplishments keeps growing.

Meanwhile Andhra Pradesh MP Vijayasai Reddy has congratulated Alana Meenakshi. "My best wishes to #Vizag chess prodigy Meenakshi for getting the Bal Puraskar- 2023 of union govt for exceptional achievement in the sports category. This 11-year-old girl is the world’s number one under 12-year Girl Category," tweeted Vijayasai Reddy

