Vivo pro Kabbadi Season 8: Pradeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai Are Most Expensive Players

After the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indians' most lovable and awaited tournament is Pro Kabaddi. The tournament which was canceled due to Covid last year is going to start this year in December. For the season, Vivo Pro Kabbadi Season 8 player auctions were completed and it left the audience and former players with a lot of surprises.

Pardeep Narwal, the highest-scoring raider in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), became the league's most expensive player after being purchased by UP Yoddha for Rs. 1.65 crores on Monday.

Pardeep continues to rewrite history, with his price tag now exceeding that of another great raider. Narwal has found a new home after five seasons with the Patna Pirates.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi Trolled For Supporting Taliban

Another ferocious raider, Siddharth Desai, who was the most expensive buy at the auctions the previous season, also broke the INR 1 crore milestone. U.P. Yoddha was about to sign but Telugu Titans came in at the last minute with their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to keep him in the squad.

One of the day's biggest surprises happened when Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive international player purchased in this auction. Patna Pirates paid INR 31 lakh for the Iranian all-rounder.

Here are the Top-10 most expensive players

Pardeep Narwal-U.P. Yoddha

Siddharth Desai-Telugu Titans

Manjeet-Tamil Thalaivas

PO Surjeet Singh - Tamil Thalaivas

Ravinder Pahal - Gujarat Giants

Vishal Bhardwaj - Puneri Paltan

Rohit Gulia - Haryana Steelers

Sandeep Narwal - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Deepak Hooda - Jaipur Pink Panthers.