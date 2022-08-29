Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Start Date and Venue Details

Vivo Pro Kabbadi is back with a new season. The organisers of Vivo Pro Kabbadi, Marshal Sports, have announced the starting date and venue of season 9. The tournament will start on October 7 and end in mid-December.

Due to Covid, the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi was held at Bengaluru in a bio bubble. This time the organisers have announced three venues. The league matches will be held in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. For the ninth season, the Audience will be back at the stadiums to encourage their teams and players.

Earlier this month, the player auctions were held in Mumbai. Sehrawat was created in the PKL auction. He became the most expensive player in the PKL auction. Tamil Thalaivas bought him for 2.26 Crores.

"Mashal Sports began the journey of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of introducing the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the globe's modern and forthcoming generations of sports enthusiasts. We continue to make great progress towards this aim, as demonstrated earlier this year by the Vivo PKL Season 8 competition, which was held in a complete bio-bubble," Stated Anupam Goswami, Head Of Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

We are even more excited about the forthcoming Vivo PKL Season 9 since our fans will be back in stadiums throughout Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad to see the thrilling action of their favorite teams and players up close," Anupam Goswami added.