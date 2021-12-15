Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Watch Raa Chuddam Star Sports New Telugu Promo

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, India’s second most-watched tournament, marks its blockbuster return after two years with Season 8, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network. Capitalizing on the excitement and anticipation in Andhra and Telangana which witness an immense fan following for the sport of Kabaddi, Star Sports, the official media rights partner of the league, launches its campaign promo ‘Raa Chuddam’ which celebrates the preparation of the home team Telugu Titans for the upcoming season. Owing to safety protocols, the entire edition of the Vivo PKL Season 8 will be held at Bengaluru at a single venue, moving away from its traditional caravan format.

The promo film features Telugu movie star Naga Chaitanya, who supports the ‘Titans’ and leads the chorus of support from fans to rally behind their team. The promo highlights the grit and determination of the Telugu Titans and its army of fans, who will not shy to the task of taking a challenge head on, armed with their shield and crest in the hunt for glory.

Speaking about featuring in vivo PKL Season 8 Telugu campaign promo on Star Sports, Naga Chaitanya said, “I am absolutely delighted that Pro Kabaddi League is returning after two years. As a Kabaddi fan and strong supporter of Telugu Titans, we are ready to back our team as they set foot on the mat. I will be closely following all the matches and hope that the Titans perform exceptionally well and bring the trophy home!”

In a bid to grab their hands on a maiden title, Telugu Titans will begin their Vivo PKL Season 8 campaign against Tamil Thalaivas on December 22nd, 2021, at 8.30 PM. The team signed Rohit Kumar, who will also be the captain for the new season. Siddharth Desai will be the team's vice-captain for PKL 8. The squad also features rising stars Rajnish and Rakesh Gowda among the raiders.