Vishnu Vishal Shares Unseen Pictures From His Marriage to Jwala Gutta

Tamil hero Vishnu and badminton player Jwala married on April 22nd this year in Hyderabad in a colourful ceremony attended by both families, close friends, and relatives. At the time, just a few photos and candid videos from the event were posted.

Five months after their marriage on Jwala's birthday, Vishnu has posted a nine-minute video of their memorable moments at the wedding.

The video is currently surfacing on social media. There are scenes from the Haldi ceremony, a wedding reception, tying the mangalsutra, and the families dancing in that video. As the video is very creative with visual effects, it easily attracts netizens.

Sharing with you all our wedding video...

Thank you all for the love and support so far in this journey of LIFE...@Guttajwala Thank you 'THE STORY BOX' for the lovely video... ▶️ https://t.co/AYq80CoHGD Happy Birthday wishes to #JwalaGutta 🎂 — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2021

Jwala Gutta married badminton player Chetan Anand. However, they got divorced in 2011. On the other hand, Vishnu went through a difficult time when he and Rajani, his wife of eight years, separated in 2018.

Vishnu and Jwala met for the first time at Vishnu’s sister's marriage. From that moment till now, they have been enjoying their lives.

