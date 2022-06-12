Visakhapatnam Gears Up to Host India Vs SA Match on June 14

The Visakhapatnam ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has geared up for the third T20I series between India and South Africa, which is scheduled for June 14. To avoid disturbances, tight security, special arrangements, and parking slots were arranged by the city police.

City Police Commissioner Srikanth said that tight security has been beefed up. Around 1500 police will be on duty and special places are allocated for parking. It is expected that around 27,000 people may come to the stadium, so to avoid traffic, he urged the cricket fans to reach the stadium early. Firecrackers are not allowed into the stadium, he added.

The preparations for the match were completed and the players will reach Vizag on June 13, stated the Andhra Cricket Association.

Speaking of the series, India and South Africa will play their second T20I at Cuttak on June 12. India is looking to open their account. India lost by four wickets in the first T20I, despite setting a high target. Van van Dussen (75) and David Miller (64) put on 131 for the fourth wicket to help the side chase down 212 in 19.1 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in New Delhi.