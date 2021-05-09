Virushka's COVID Fundraiser Gets Overwhelming Response

On Friday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the launch of a fundraising campaign for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Virat and Anushka donated Rs 2 crore to the initiative and encouraged others to join them in "helping our India."

The Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to announce that the initiative had received Rs 3.6 crore in donations in just 24 hours, expressing his delight. Anushka Sharma, Virat's wife, and a Bollywood actress, also took to Twitter to express her gratitude to everyone who had donated so far.

"Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the halfway mark, let’s keep going." tweeted Anushka Sharma

It's known that the star duo posted a video on Instagram to announce their initiative.