Virender Sehwag's Sensational Comments on SRH Debacle in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) decision to split up with former skipper David Warner was their biggest mistake. Sehwag stated that any concerns between David Warner and the management should have been resolved and that SRH could have retained the match-winner ahead of the IPL 2022.

SRH dropped Warner from the playing XI for the season's final few games and then in the auction, DC bought David Warner for Rs 6.25 Cr.

"Releasing David Warner was the worst blunder Sunrisers Hyderabad made." Whatever occurred, they should never have let him leave. The selectors do not dismiss or fire an Indian captain for making a comment. SRH management should have supported Warner, but they did not. He would still be with the franchise if they had," said Sehwag

Also Read: IPL 2022: Fans Trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore For Their New Post, Deets Inside

Sehwag went on to say that every cricketer may have a bad season, but it doesn't make him a bad player. He used Virat Kohli as an example, saying:

"Anyone may have a bad year. Virat Kohli only recently hit fifty, and the rest of his season has been poor. That doesn't mean Bangalore has to let him go."

Warner appeared in eight IPL 2021 games for SRH, accumulating 195 runs at an average of 24.37 with a strike rate of 107.73. In a recent meeting, he expressed his displeasure with how the franchise handled him.