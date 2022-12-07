Virender Sehwag Son Named in Delhi Under-16 Team, Fans Call It Nepotism

Virender Sehwag's elder son Aaryavir has been included in the Delhi U-16 squad for the upcoming Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Notably, Aaryavir is one of the state's most promising young cricketers. He has uploaded the footage of his batting on his Instagram account, and cricket fans have expressed their anticipation to see his batting. Aaryavir was nominated to the Delhi U-16 team's 79-man probable list two weeks ago. The youngster, however, did not make the team for the Vijay Merchant Trophy opener against Hyderabad. In the current match against Bihar, he was ultimately named as the 15th man.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association's official Twitter handle posted an image of the team sheet, which quickly went viral after fans recognized Aaryavir's name on it.

Delhi Men's under 16 Team for the match against Bihar in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. pic.twitter.com/KcwMwSS4yw — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) December 6, 2022

Few netizens said Sehwag had a significant impact on his son's selection to the Delhi under-16 team, while others accused him of nepotism.

Here are the reactions:

