Virender Sehwag Shows How to Have Fun, Watch Video

The former cricketer Virender Sehwag is now in a village love mood, as seen on his Instagram page. Sehwag posted an Instagram video that would make you want to dance like the youngster in the video.

The child can be seen dancing his heart out while seated on a buffalo in the footage. With the song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana playing in the background, the child can be seen leaping around, tumbling down, and occasionally pretending to sing with a pipe, all while having a bath and forcing the buffalo to bathe as well.

Shewag shared the reel on his Instagram page and captioned it as "Village Life. People in cities won't know the fun of this. "

On Sunday, Sehwag celebrated Rakshabandhan in the most touching way. He uploaded a collection of photos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, which are as lovely as ever.

Sehwag, who announced his retirement from cricket in 2015, has played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is for India.