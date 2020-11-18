SYDNEY: Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli who is in Australia with his team to take part in the upcoming series shared a picture on his Twitter account while on a 14-day quarantine in Sydney. The skipper was relaxing due to the mandatory quarantine period the team had to undergo before starting the series.

Now what caught the attention of his fans and Netflix OTT platform team was that he shared a picture of himself with his laptop, which showed the menu of the Netflix OTT website on the screen.

“Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch, and a good series to watch," Virat posted alongside the photo.

Check what Virat Kohli Posted Here:

Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Yr26mHYCOL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

Thrilled at the sneak-peak which showed his Netflix profile, the Twitter team of Netflix were quick to retweet his post. "That's us on the computer screen! Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true.", they tweeted, thrilled that the Indian Skipper had share the Netflix menu with his profile online.

Check Out Netflix Reaction's Here:

That's us on the computer screen!

Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true 😭 https://t.co/4krtYUaa6K — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 17, 2020

This prompted many users to comment that the Netflix OTT platform was grabbing free publicity using his tweet.

As Team India has begun training in Australia, Virat Kohli attended the practice session for test series on Monday. The Indian captain spent some time with the bat against the Indian bowling attack by Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Ashwin.

Love test cricket practise sessions he quoted while sharing a video of him playing in his Twitter handle:

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

India’s tour of Australia begins from November 27 with the 3-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is. The last phase of the tour will be the 4-match Test rubber, scheduled to begin from December 17 in Adelaide. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.