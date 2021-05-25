Virat Kohli's Viral Quarntaine Look Reminds of Professor From Money Heist

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time. His never-ending desire for runs, bat dominance, and on-field antics set him apart from the pack. But now, we are not here to discuss cricket or Kohli's athletic power.

The champion is making waves on the Internet with his "quarantine" look, which has drawn comparisons to The Professor from the iconic series "La casa de Papel," namely the Money Heist. Kohli is seen in the viral picture with long hair, a thick beard, and glasses to complete the look. Have you seen it?

This picture was photoshopped by his fans they made their cute cricketer look however they want. "Does Kohli look like this while he's in lockdown?" "It was all for fun," Kohli fans page captioned it on Instagram. Since the picture was widely shared on Twitter, many fans thought it was Kohli's look for the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021, in which India will face New Zealand at The Rose Bowl in Southampton this June.

Currently, the team is in quarantine in Mumbai. On June 2 they will fly to England for the World Test Championship final and the Test series.