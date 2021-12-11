Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Shocked Over Ganguly's Captaincy Statement

Rohit Sharma was chosen as India's new One-Day International (ODI) captain earlier this week, following Virat Kohli. Many were surprised by the BCCI's news on the ODI leadership change, considering Kohli had clearly said in his statement that he was looking forward to leading the squad in ODIs and Tests.

Rajkumar Sharma, the Indian batter's childhood coach, was also shocked by the news, stating that the selectors should have been clearer with Kohli on their position when he stood down from the T20I captaincy.

I have not yet spoken to Virat Kohli. For some reason, his phone is turned off. But, in my opinion, he had expressly stood down from T20 leadership, and the selectors should have immediately asked him to step down from both white-ball formats, or not step down at all, "Sharma said.

"I recently read Sourav Ganguly's statements that they had requested Kohli not to stand down as T20I captain before the World Cup. That is the first time I have heard anything like that, "Sharma explained.

Sharma also urged the selection committee to be more transparent in its decision-making process. The selecting committee did not give any reasons for removing Virat Kohli. We have no idea what the management, BCCI, or selectors desire. There is no clarity or transparency. It is unfortunate how this has transpired. He's been such a successful one-day skipper, he added.

