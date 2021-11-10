Virat Kohli Threatens to Quit Cricket if This Incident Repeats

Virat Kohli, India's dashing captain, stated before the T20 World Cup that he will step down as T20 captain.

Kohli, overcome with emotion after his final game as T20I captain, said it was the perfect moment to manage his workload and pass over the reins. "First and foremost, relief!" As I already stated, it has been an honour, but everything must be maintained in proper perspective. This was the ideal time for me to prioritise my work.

It's been a lot of fun, a fantastic group of people, and we have done very well as a team. I know we did not play well in this World Cup, but we had some nice performances in T20 and had fun playing together. T20 cricket is a game of margins. You speak about two overs of intent-driven cricket in the first two games, and things could have turned out differently. As I have stated, we lacked courage. We are not a team that will use tosses as an excuse, "Kohli stated at the post-match conference.

Speaking about his energy and aggressive style of play, the captain remarked, "Intensity will never change. If I can't accomplish that, I'm not going to play anymore. Even when I was not a captain, I was constantly curious about how the game was progressing.

"Thank you so much to all of you. They have done an excellent job throughout the years of establishing such a good environment for the players. People were eager to return to the environment. They have done an excellent job, "stated Kohli following his victory.