Virat Kohli Shopping For baby Products In Australia With Tips From Hardik Pandya

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is soon going to be in India. BCCI has granted paternity leave to Virat and he will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. And we think that Virat is quite busy with daddy duty and he is taking the help of Hardik Pandya who became a father recently. A day before India' third and final T20I match against Australia, Virat and Hardik have been spotted at Baby Village store in Sydney.

Baby Village took to its Twitter and shared the photo of Hardik and Virat and captioned it as “We had some very special visitors in our new store today!! @virat.kohli & @hardikpandya93. Wishing Virat and @anushkasharma all the best for the safe & happy arrival of their first baby!” Here is the post.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya blessed with a baby boy on July 30th. The Indian all-rounder and Natasa Stankovic, who announced their engagement on 1st January and in May, they said that they were expecting a baby. Hardik who became father seems to be enjoying his new duties. Hardik and Natasa named him Agastya.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stunned all and sundry on August 27, 2020 by announcing their pregnancy news. The world's much-in-love couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their social media accounts and shared a lovely photo with mom to be Anushka flaunting her baby bump. They captioned the photo as, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Here is the photo.