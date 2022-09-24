Virat Kohli Shares Most Beautiful Sporting Pic Ever

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after over 24 years. His career ended with a loss in the Laver Cup doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Federer's last match on the tennis court was with long-time rival Rafael Nadal. Federer cried during his farewell address after his final match. He praised his teammates, fans, family, and wife Mirka for their support during his journey.

Throughout this time, Nadal was a jumble of emotions. He cried as much as Federer when he announced his retirement. The photo of them quickly went popular on the internet. Former Indian captain and top batter Virat Kohli also responded to the viral photo.

Virat Kohli shared the viral picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on his social media accounts and wrote "Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2. @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal"

