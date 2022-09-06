Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram, Goes Viral

Sep 06, 2022, 16:09 IST
Virat Kohli and Dhoni - Sakshi Post

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has once again been in the headlines. Kohli posted a cryptic Instagram story which is widely surfaced on social media. 

" Notice the people who are happy for your happiness and who are sad for your sadness. They are the who deserve special places in your heart, " the post reads.

On the other hand, fans were trying out to dig that. But a section of people predicts that Virat Kohi shared the story after he is getting criticized for Dhoni's revelation.

Here's what Virat Kohli said about Dhoni:

In the post-match conference, after India lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets, Virat Kohli revealed that nobody reached him when he stepped down from the Test captaincy. It was only MS Dhoni who texted him.

"When I quit Test captaincy, the only message I got was from MS Dhoni and nobody else. A lot of people have my phone number, but only he phoned. I didn’t get a message from anyone else There are some connections, which are genuine. If you wish to make suggestions, meet with me one-on-one," said Kohli.

It is worth noting Kohli's revelation did not sit well with a few former cricketers and BCCI officials


