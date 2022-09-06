Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram, Goes Viral

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has once again been in the headlines. Kohli posted a cryptic Instagram story which is widely surfaced on social media.

" Notice the people who are happy for your happiness and who are sad for your sadness. They are the who deserve special places in your heart, " the post reads.

On the other hand, fans were trying out to dig that. But a section of people predicts that Virat Kohi shared the story after he is getting criticized for Dhoni's revelation.

Virat Kohli on Instagram after THAT comment on Ms Dhoni in the press conference.#AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/f9no6sPrks — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) September 6, 2022

Here's what Virat Kohli said about Dhoni:

In the post-match conference, after India lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets, Virat Kohli revealed that nobody reached him when he stepped down from the Test captaincy. It was only MS Dhoni who texted him.

"When I quit Test captaincy, the only message I got was from MS Dhoni and nobody else. A lot of people have my phone number, but only he phoned. I didn’t get a message from anyone else There are some connections, which are genuine. If you wish to make suggestions, meet with me one-on-one," said Kohli.

It is worth noting Kohli's revelation did not sit well with a few former cricketers and BCCI officials