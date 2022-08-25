Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2022? Deets Inside

The Asia Cup 2022 is slated to begin on August 27 with an opening match between the group B teams, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, in the UAE. However, millions of people and cricket experts were looking forward to the archrivalry match between India and Pakistan on August 28.

Another interesting thing about the Asia Cup 2022 is Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper has been in the news for quite some time due to his poor performance. Kohli will be back in the Indian team after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe series. On the other hand, the match between India and Pakistan is the 100th T20I for Virat Kohli. As per reports, MRF sponsored a unique bat for Virat. His fans were expecting that he would bounce back in the Asia Cup.

Yesterday a photo of Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam shaking hands went viral on social media.

However, there was news that Virat Kohli was ruled out of injury, which shattered many fans' expectations. The news was shared widely on social media since it came from Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe, who is in the UAE covering the Asia Cup 2022. "Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the Asia Cup squad due to a wrist injury," Abeysinghe tweeted.

Here is the deleted tweet:

Also Read: NZ-A vs IND-A: Telugu State Players Selected In Squad

Abeysinghe quickly removed the post and apologized to the fans. He wrote "Sorry Virat's news is false," and The tweet has been removed."