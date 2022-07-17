Virat Kohli Responds To Babar Azam's Heart Whelming Message

Virat Kohli's difficulties with the bat have been in the headlines for quite some time. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Jos Buttler, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and other Indian experts encouraged Virat Kohli, while few cricket experts criticized him.

When Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam came out in favor of the former Indian captain on Friday, social media erupted, and the Indian legend has now responded to that.

"All of this will pass. Stay strong," tweeted Babar. On July 16, the Indian cricketer responded, thanking him for his support. "Thank you so much. Continue to shine and rise. I wish you all the best," Kohli responded.

Also Read: Chess Olympiad 2022 In Chennai, Napier Bridge Decks Up Like A Chess Board

Kohli sustained a slight groin injury and missed the first ODI against England, but he was pronounced fit for the second ODI. On Sunday (July 17), he will play the series finale at Manchester's Old Trafford. Kohli is not in the T20I or ODI squads that will fly to the West Indies, along with a few other first-choice players who have been rested to manage their workload.

Meanwhile, Babar is leading Pakistan's Test squad in a two-match series against Sri Lanka. Pakistan trailed by 198 runs at the end of the first day of the first Test, with the score at 24/2 and the skipper at the crease.