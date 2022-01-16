Virat Kohli Quits, Here's How Future Test Captain Reacted

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy on Saturday. Kohli announced this statement on his social media account. He took the decision after the series loss against South Africa.

Former cricketers and the BCCI congratulated Virat Kohli on his career.

Despite many times Virat Kohli and BCCI gave clarity that there are no rifts between them. However, Virat Kohli's sudden decision and Rohit Sharma's decision to not play in the Test series again created some doubts about them.

Rohit Sharma replied to Virat Kohli's decision and said, "Shocked!!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. "

Also Read: Kohli Fans Heartbroken Troll BCCI Politics, Blame Ganguly for Ouster

As Virat Kohli stepped down, former players and critics were predicting that Rohit Sharma will be the next Test captain. Currently, Rohit Sharma is the T20I and ODI captain of the Indian team. If Rohit Sharma becomes the Test captain, then he will be the captain for all three formats.