Virat Kohli Performs Allu Arjuns Hook Step From Pushpa Srivalli Song During Ind Vs WI Match

Former India Captain Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to get rid of Odean Smith. Rohit Sharma-led India won the ODI series by beating West Indies by 44 runs in the 2nd match.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

Virat Kohli didn't score well at India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI but he entertained everyone with his dancing skills after taking a catch. See how Virat is dancing on the field.

Also Read: Who is Prasidh Krishna Who Steered India to Victory Against West Indies in 2nd ODI