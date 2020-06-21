Virat Kohli Pens Heartwarming Message On Father's Day

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Father's day, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli penned an emotional message in memory of his late father. He posted an old photograph standing with his father on Instagram.

The skipper urged everyone to be grateful for their parent's love and also look for their own path to move forward.

Virat Kohli on the occasion of Father's day taking to Twitter wrote, “You’ll never have to look behind because they’re always watching over you whether they’re physically there or not. Happy father’s day.”

This father's day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life. You'll never have to look behind because they're always watching over you whether they're physically there or not. Happy father's day 😊💛 pic.twitter.com/u87hHWL03b — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 21, 2020

Not just Kohli, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted an old photo with his father Ramesh Tendulkar and said he always remembers his advice for being a good person.