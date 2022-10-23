Virat Kohli Outshines Rohit Sharma to Become Leading Run-scorer in T20Is

After single-handedly leading India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli on Sunday became the highest run-scorer in the T20I cricket history. He has overtaken current India skipper Rohit Sharma. Kohli achieved the feat during India’s match with Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

With this record, Virat Kohli now has scored 3,794 runs, while Rohit has 3,741 runs to his name in T20Is. In the Sunday’s match, Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes. In the shortest format, the batsman has made 110 appearances and played 102 innings.

The other batsmen in the T20I run charts are skipper Rohit Sharma (3,741), New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan star batter Babar Azam (3,231) and Irish veteran Paul Stirling (3,119). With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points. India will next face Netherlands on October 27.

