Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Who's The Real G.O.A.T of Indian Cricket?
It is no secret that MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are three of the finest cricketers of the current era, with a tremendous social media following. However, netizens went berserk as the three cricketers received G.O.A.T (Greatest of All-Time) emojis with hashtags in their individual names on Twitter.
If a person tweets "#ViratKohli," "#RohitSharma," or "#MSDhoni," a goat sign will appear after the cricketers' names.
Notably, since the emoji's discovery, followers on Twitter celebrated the occasion by sending massive comments on their respective favorite players - Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit.
Here are a few responses:
#ViratKohli𓃵. Enough said. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UMN4WiNOCg
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 23, 2022
Also Read: ICC Hints at 9-Player Cricket Team for Women's ODI World Cup 2022
Damn 😭😭#RohitSharma𓃟 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1lOhCO71xp
— Mufaddal vohra (@Mufaddal_Vohra2) February 23, 2022
G.O.A.T trending on top 😈#ViratKohli𓃵 #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/WT6DKVVE9E
— 𝗞𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗚𝗔𝗪𝗗 🛐 (@rebornviratian) February 23, 2022
The real GOAT @ImRo45#RohithSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/4wLx06Hh7s
— Dheeraj (@Dheeraj99084792) February 23, 2022
You said G.O.A.T , I heard @ImRo45 😌#RohithSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ydfqP0q1mH
— Sandeep (@TangentTweet) February 23, 2022
Trending 🔥#MSD𓃵 #MSDhoni𓃬 #MsDhoni𓆉 pic.twitter.com/KpzV89zjOt
— Abhinav Hariom Pandey MSD💛 (@abhinav_hariom) February 23, 2022
One and only GOAT of ODI-Test format #MsDhoni𓆉 pic.twitter.com/Ih8UeB0bX7
— TANGENT (@pra_tea_k) February 23, 2022