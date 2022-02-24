Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Who's The Real G.O.A.T of Indian Cricket?

It is no secret that MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are three of the finest cricketers of the current era, with a tremendous social media following. However, netizens went berserk as the three cricketers received G.O.A.T (Greatest of All-Time) emojis with hashtags in their individual names on Twitter.

If a person tweets "#ViratKohli," "#RohitSharma," or "#MSDhoni," a goat sign will appear after the cricketers' names.

Notably, since the emoji's discovery, followers on Twitter celebrated the occasion by sending massive comments on their respective favorite players - Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit.

Here are a few responses:

