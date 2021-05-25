Virat Kohli is Not The Highest-Paid Cricket Team Captain; Check Who is it? 

Cricket is still one of the most famous sports in the world, with the invention of T20 cricket allowing the game's full potential to be realized. Although cricket is the most common sport in the Asian subcontinent, none of the Asian captains: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan get the highest salaries.

Virat Kohli, India's captain, undoubtfully the best batsman in the world, having achieved unprecedented success both as a captain and as a player, but when it comes to the salary he is not in the top place.

Joe Root: With a salary of INR 8.97 crore, the Englishman is at the top of the heap. The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) does not have the same financial resources as the BCCI, but it compensates its players more than any other board in the world. Root has been included in both Test Central Contracts and White Ball Central Contracts by the ECB.

Virat Kohli: The BCCI has given him an A+ category contract, which entitles him to a salary of INR 7 crores per year. Kohli may not be the highest-paid national team captain, but his earnings from brand endorsements and other sources are unmatched in the cricketing world.

Tim Pane: The Australian Test captain has recently come under fire for his performance on the field, which is understandable given his annual salary of Rs. 4.87 crore.

Aaron Finch: The ODI and T20I captain of Australia wins the same as Paine. Australian players' contracts have recently been greatly changed.

Dean Elgar: Cricket South Africa (CSA) pays the South African Test captain a salary of INR 3.2 crores. Elgar may be new to the position, but he is one of the best players on the South African team.

Temba Bavuma: Bavuma, another player recently entrusted with the task of leading the team in ODIs and T20Is, earns INR 2.5 crores per year from CSA.

Kane Williamson: One of those situations where the earnings don't match the popularity. Williamson is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, but he only earns INR 1.77 crore per year.

Eion Morgan: Morgan's salary of INR 1.75 crore seems to be off the charts as compared to Joe Root's. In ODIs and T20Is, Morgan is the captain of England, but he does not play Test cricket.

Kieron Pollard: With a salary of Rs. 1.73 crore, the Windies veteran is right behind Morgan. The West Indies have had problems with player payment in the past, which explains the low salaries.

Kraigg Brathwaite: When it comes to Test cricket, the West Indies have a very different team than when it comes to limited-overs cricket. In red-ball cricket, Brathwaite is the team's top earner, with INR 1.39 crore.

Babar Azam: Pakistan may be a cricketing powerhouse, but player wages are among the lowest in the world. Babar, one of the best batsmen in the world, in all formats, is paid just INR 62.40 lakh per year by the Pakistan Cricket Board.