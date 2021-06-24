Virat Kohli Not Happy With WTC Final India Squad?

Virat Kohli, India's captain, said on Wednesday that he may bring in the "right people with the right mindset to succeed" in the Test side, similar to their white-ball setup, where numerous players are ready to bear responsibility at the top level. This has given rise to talks about whether he was unhappy with the current squad being chosen for the World Test Championships final.

The Indian captain didn't mention names after his team lost the WTC Final, but he did express his frustration with some of his players for not displaying enough desire to score runs, putting pressure on the batting line-up. In the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara scored 8 runs off 54 balls and took 35 balls to register his maiden run. In the second innings, he only managed 15 runs off 80 balls.

At the post-match virtual press conference, Kohli said, "We will continue to review and have conversations about what is required to enhance our side and not follow or fall prey to certain tendencies."

"We won't be able to wait a year or so and will have to plan ahead." If you look at our white-ball squad right now, you'll notice that we have a lot of depth and that our players are ready and confident. With Test cricket, the same thing needs to be done.

He also mentioned the importance of new ways to score runs. In the first innings, India scored only 217 runs and was all out for 170 in the second.

"We obviously need to come up with better strategies for scoring runs. We need to keep in sync with the game's momentum and not let it get too far away from us. "I don't believe there are any technical issues," Kohli said.

"It's more about game awareness and being brave in putting bowlers under strain and not allowing them to bowl in the same locations for longer periods of time until it's completely cloudy and the ball is swinging all over the place as it was on day one", added Kohli