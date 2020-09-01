Indian skipper Virat Kohli the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an interview said that he felt nervous and a bit jittery when he came out for his first practise session on August 28th. He shared his views on stepping onto the cricket field after taking break for a long time. He said that he is very happy that the IPL was finally happening, after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The right-handed batsman said that,"Couple of months ago, you could not even imagine that you will have IPL firstly and then things started opening up and things started getting together. We saw other tournaments take place. So, we got a bit of confidence from that."

He further added that, "Now when we had our practice session yesterday is the time I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session I felt nervous, I felt jittery but things were okay."

IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10. Virat Kohli is hoping to win his first-ever trophy in the 13th season of IPL. He has been associated with the RCB since the inception of IPL in 2008. Under the leadership of Kohli, RCB reached the final once. Kohli is the top run-scorer in IPL's history. Kohli was last seen in action against New Zealand in January in a two-match Test series which the Kiwis won 2-0.