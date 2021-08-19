Virat Kohli Most Foul Mouthed Individual, Says Who?

Former England batsman Nick Compton called Indian captain Virat Kohli the "most foul-mouthed person."

The 38-year-old, who scored 775 runs in 16 Test matches between 2012 and 2016, recalled an event from a Test series in India in a tweet.

Nick Compton tweeted, "Isn't Kohli the most foul-mouthed person? I'll never forget the abuse I endured in 2012 when his shouting frightened me to the point where he did himself harm. It illustrates what a calm and composed individual Root, Tendulkar, Williamson, and others are. However, he deleted the tweet.

Also Read: U-20 World Athletics Championship: Indian Mixed 4*400 Relay Team Wins Bronze Medal

During the second Test, India won on the fifth and final day. Kohli got into a heated argument with England pace bowler James Anderson.

Kohli, on the other hand, shook hands with James Anderson, the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Kohli has been known to be aggressive on the field, and he has been involved in arguments with players like Steve Smith.

On the other hand, the third test match between India and England will start on August 25.