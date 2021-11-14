Virat Kohli May Quit ODI Captaincy: Ravi Shastri

In the combination of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, India has had more good days than bad, but the crackling relationship of nearly seven years has come to an end, with India exiting the Super 12 stage of the current ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri was appointed as the Indian cricket team's director in 2014 for an eight-month tenure beginning with India's tour of England and ending with the 2015 World Cup. Shastri was fired in 2016, but on July 13, 2017, he was reinstated as India's head coach, rejoining with Kohli to form a formidable duo.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that Virat Kohli may step down as ODI captain soon.

In red-ball cricket, India has been the world's No. 1 side for the last five years, led by Virat Kohli. So, until he wants to quit, or unless he is psychologically exhausted and says he wants to focus on his batting-which might happen soon, don't believe it will happen instantly-it can happen," Ravi Shastri said in an interview.

"The same thing may happen in the ODI." He may claim that he just wants to focus on Test captaincy. That decision will be made by his mind and body.

He won't be the first; there have been many players in the past who have had very good captaincy tenures and then given it up to focus on batting," Shastri added.